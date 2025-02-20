The PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, or PIF, are still working toward a merger. Golf season kicking off isn't what has this merger in the news, however, it's the change of American President. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott met with Donald Trump earlier in February. The next meeting will include Tiger Woods later this month but not necessarily Trump, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

“PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and player directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott are meeting with officials at the White House on Thursday, in what the tour hopes is another step in reunifying men's professional golf, sources told ESPN,” Schlabach reported.

“It wasn't immediately clear if Trump or PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan were attending Thursday's meetings in Washington,” he continued.

The PGA Tour and PIF signed a framework agreement in June of 2023 that has since expired. But the two sides have continued to work on a deal to bring the golf world back together. Marginal progress has been made since then but Woods is confident a deal can be reached.

The Tour has created a for-profit entity called PGA Tour Enterprises and is looking for a CEO for that group. When this deal comes to fruition, the PIF will likely own a piece of that group. What the actual golf schedule looks like is unknown but not the part the government is interested in.

Trump is an important part of the negotiations because of monopoly concerns from senators. Monahan said that the deal “takes a competitor off the board,” so there will be questions about that. National security is also a concern, as Saudi Arabia is not considered an ally of the US. Getting the government on board with a merger is important to bring golf together.