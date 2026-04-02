Golf legend and 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash on March 27 in Jupiter Island, Florida. While initially charged for driving under the influence, Woods refused to submit a lawful urine test and was detained for eight hours before being released.

According to the arrest affidavit, Woods admitted he was looking at his phone and adjusting the radio before rear-ending a truck, which led to his vehicle rolling over and causing roughly $5,000 in damage. Woods has since revealed that he is stepping away from golf to take treatment, with Chris Russo recently launching a scathing attack on the 50-year-old, per a post on X by Awful Announcing.

“I’m gonna blame the golf people here, too. Justin Thomas is his best friend…the golf media, his agent, how about somebody in the last 15 years say, ‘Tiger, enough of this nonsense’ instead of genuflecting in front of Tiger,” he said.

"I’m gonna blame the golf people here too. Justin Thomas is his best friend…the golf media, his agent, how about somebody in the last 15 years say, ‘Tiger, enough of this nonsense’ instead of genuflecting in front of Tiger" – Chris Russo pic.twitter.com/O2HVyLiwKX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2026

While no injuries were reported, deputies documented clear signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes, dilated pupils, lethargic movement, and profuse sweating, and concluded he was unable to safely operate a vehicle. Woods proceeded to 0.000 on a breathalyzer, effectively ruling out alcohol, but refused a urine test, which under Florida law is itself a misdemeanor and carries potential penalties including license suspension and jail time.

Deputies also found two hydrocodone pills, a prescription opioid, in his pocket, and Woods admitted to taking the medication earlier in the day. Regardless, Woods has pleaded not guilty and was held for the mandatory eight-hour detention before release. His case is set to proceed with potential courtroom developments, including a jury trial request.

Woods has not played a major since missing the cut at The Open Championship in July 2024, and this incident effectively halts any realistic return timeline. He has confirmed he is stepping away from golf to seek treatment, ruling him out of the upcoming Masters, a tournament he has won five times.

Of course, this is not the first time Woods has been involved in a similar controversy. He was involved in a 2009 crash, a 2017 DUI-related arrest involving prescription medications that resulted in a reduced charge, and a serious 2021 rollover crash that led to major leg injuries and multiple surgeries.