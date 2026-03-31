Last week, golfing legend Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida after his SUV was involved in a rollover crash. The police took Woods in on suspicion of DUI after his breathalyzer test showed no signs of alcohol, and he refused to give a urine sample.

Now, more information is coming to light on what Woods told authorities caused the crash soon after police arrived on scene.

“Tiger Woods told authorities that he was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station in his SUV, which caused him not to see a truck slowing down before his rollover crash last week on Jupiter Island, Florida,” reported Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

An arrest affidavit written by Martin County Sheriff's deputy Tatiana Levenar claims that another deputy “observed several signs of impairment and requested I conduct a DUI Investigation to ensure Woods was able to operate the motor vehicle in a safe manner at the time of the collision.”

“I asked Woods if he was able to perform tasks such as walking and lifting his leg, Woods advised he has a limp and his ankle seizes while walking,” the affidavit continued.

Woods was briefly in jail before posting bail, and it appears that his injuries suffered in the crash were minor.

The golfing legend had been competing in the TGL golf tournament in Florida in the weeks leading up to the crash, and some had been wondering if he might be competing in the upcoming Masters tournament, which is slated to get underway next week in Augusta, Georgia.

At this point, it seems that the prospects of that happening are slim.