Xander Schauffele is still searching to find the same level of play that saw him capture two major championships in 2024. Much of that has to do with his rib injury that cost him nearly two months. Yet, despite not being thrilled with his performance, Schauffele found the right gear to close out his second round of The PLAYERS Championship.

Schauffele entered The PLAYERS with 58 consecutive made cuts. That is the longest streak since prime Tiger Woods nearly 20 years ago (142 straight).

While playing the par-5 9th (his 18th hole), Schauffele found himself at even par for the tournament. The cut line at the time was 1-under and the two-time major champion knew it.

“Yeah, I was thinking about the cut line for sure. Knew I needed to make birdie,” he said. “I think 2-putting is probably the easiest way to birdie 9, and I was able to do that.”

He rifled his tee shot up the center of the fairway of the 590-yard hole. Schauffele then reached in two, allowing him to two-putt for a birdie-4.

The cut line has since dropped to even as conditions have become more difficult in the afternoon. That all but clinches his spot in the week and extending his streak to 59.

Despite making the weekend, Schauffele expressed his displeasure with his game afterward.

“Really bad. Yeah. Yeah, just not very good,” he said of the status of his game. Not hitting it close enough, to duffing chips, to missing every fairway, to hitting fairways to missing greens. It's pretty gross, to be completely honest. So if I can eke out this cut, that would be nice. But the game feels pretty bad.”

The reigning Open champion obviously has his sights set on bigger goals than making cuts. He wants to play well and contend for titles.

Xander Schauffele played in the PGA Tour's season-opening event, The Sentry. He also initially played alongside his New York Golf Club teammates on the TGL (Tomorrow Golf League). But a rib injury that he took for granted made things worse as time progressed. Before the tournament, he detailed his fear of re-injuring the rib.

He may not be able to win the Players Championship this week. But getting two more rounds of competitive golf under his belt may go a long way in him turning a corner.