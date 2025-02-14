The 2025 PGA Tour season is in full swing, with the Genesis Invitational being held at Torrey Pines this week amid the Los Angeles Wildfires. Most of the best players on Tour are in the field, but there has been one glaring omission: Xander Schauffele.

Schauffele has not played on Tour since the season opener in Maui at The Sentry. He has been sidelined with a rib injury suffered late in 2024 and has not been seen since the TGL debut in early January.

Schauffele revealed to Golfweek on Thursday his plans to return to action at Bay Hill Country Club for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“Taking the Genesis off gives me three weeks leading into Bay Hill,” Schauffele said. “I want to get as many reps under the belt before the Masters. It would be nice to get the competitive blood flowing a few times before going into a really big event and also have the Players coming up.”

The 31-year-old pro finally came into his own last season. Schauffele broke through, winning the PGA Championship in May. He parlayed that success into his second career major title at The Open at Royal Troon.

He was previously known as arguably the best golfer on the PGA Tour without a major championship under his belt. Schauffele had already won Gold at the Olympics and notched several wins on Tour.

His stellar play in 2024 vaulted him all the way to World No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

But late in his season, he began feeling discomfort. It was later revealed that he was dealing with a rib injury. That cost him the chance to play in a couple of tournaments early this year.

Nevertheless, his impending return is great news for fans and the PGA Tour alike. Bay Hill is a course he knows well and tends to perform well at. He has four top-10s and two top-5 finishes in recent years.