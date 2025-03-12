We are less than 24 hours away from PGA Tour pros teeing off at the unofficial fifth major of the season at TPC Sawgrass, the Players Championship. It is one of the most exciting tournaments of the year, with fanfare surrounding the famous ‘island green' at 17.

During Wednesday's practice round, veteran Alejandro Tosti took aim at the famous hole. His tee shot found the bottom of the cup, sending fans into a frenzy. But Tosti and his caddie were even more fired up, which ended up with the golfer in the water.

Come for the ace … Stay for the swim! 💦 Alejandro Tosti makes a ONE at the Island Green! pic.twitter.com/0p19iEz4og — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

After draining the ace, Tosti ran around like a chicken with its head cut off. His caddie then gave him a friendly shove into the water surrounding by the Stadium Course.

Tosti was actually not even the first to hit a hole-in-one on Wednesday at The PLAYERS. Earlier in the day, Collin Morikawa's caddie, J.J. Jakovac, also aced 17. Not one, but two of them on the same day. It was likely a great day for fans in attendance on the eve of The PLAYERS.

Of course, Tosti will hope he replicate the feat when it counts.

The Argentina native is still in search of his first PGA Tour victory after turning pro in 2018. His best finish came at last year's Texas Children's Houston Open when he finished tied for second.

He is currently ranked 200th in the Official World Golf Rankings, and just 116th in the FedEx Cup. A solid finish at TPC Sawgrass this week would surely do a lot for his chances of making the PGA Tour playoffs. A win would earn him exemption into the rest of the Signature Events, along with a host of other tournaments.