Unfortunately for fans, PGA Tour favorite Tiger Woods is out for the rest of 2025. Woods recently underwent surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon, which he announced on social media. The surgery was performed by Dr. Charlton Stucken at Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Woods is expected to make a full recovery.

TGL co-founder, Rory McIlroy doesn’t expect Woods to return to the PGA Tour this season.

“We won’t see him play golf this year, and hopefully, we’ll see him maybe play in 2026,” McIlroy said. He added that only Woods knows his exact plans, but he’s confident the 49-year-old will continue to push for a comeback.

The 49-year-old Woods has defied the odds throughout his career, and McIlroy doesn't believe this injury will change that mindset. Woods has bounced back from a variety of injuries, and McIlroy knows that his persistence is unmatched. The public is familiar with Woods' tenacity, and even in the face of setbacks, he has always shown a willingness to keep fighting for a return to form.

Woods’ absence from the PGA Tour for a full season disappoints fans and the sport alike. He will miss major events, including the Masters, where he has historically dominated. Golf fans did, however, get to see him compete in TGL, the simulator league Woods co-founded with McIlroy.

Despite the setback, McIlroy believes Woods will fight to return to the course. “He’ll try,” McIlroy said. “I know he’ll try. But that’s a question for him, not for me.”

For now, McIlroy’s guarantee is simple: Tiger Woods will try to come back. Fans will eagerly await Woods’ next move, hopeful that his determination will once again lead to a successful comeback. McIlroy remains confident in Woods’ ability to bounce back, despite the uncertainty surrounding his PGA Tour comeback. If anyone can defy the odds, its Tiger Woods.