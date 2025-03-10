A lot has been made of members of LIV Golf not accruing World Rankings points. The OWGR (Official World Golf Rankings) has detailed several reasons as to why they do not offer points to those playing on the Saudi-backed circuit. That has allowed players on the PGA Tour like Michael Kim to climb. Nevertheless, some of the world's best players have plummeted in the rankings because of it.

One such golfer is the Spaniard, Jon Rahm.

Rahm is easily regarded as one of the best golfers alive today. Yet, he has fallen all the way to No. 59. Meanwhile, Kim has moved to No. 52. That prompted a hilarious reaction from the 31-year-old from Cal Berkeley.

I’m currently a better golfer than Jon Rahm 🤷🏻‍♂️ OFFICIAL world golf rankings pic.twitter.com/qsmplPyPKn — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) March 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I’m currently a better golfer than Jon Rahm 🤷🏻‍♂️,” Kim posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Kim has created the perception of being one of the most social-friendly golfers today. He often posts across platforms and has garnered a ton of attention for it. But lately, it has been his game talking.

Following a tough start to the 2025 PGA Tour season, Kim has really turned it on.

He has three top-10 finishes in his last five starts, including a T2 at the WM Phoenix Open, and a solo fourth at this past week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also has a couple of T13s at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational and the Cognizant Classic.

That has coincided with Rahm, a two-time major champion, continuing to fall in the rankings. That is despite his relative dominance on LIV Golf. He won the individual season-long championship during his first season at LIV. He then picked up where he left off so far in 2025, too.

Rahm finished tied for 2nd at the season-opener in Riyadh. Then finished sixth in both Adelaide and Hong Kong, where his fellow countryman Sergio Garcia captured the individual title.

No one actually believes Kim is a better golfer than Rahm, not even Kim. But as OWGR continues to deprioritize LIV Golf events, more and more separation will exist between the two.

Rahm, having won the Masters in 2024, has exemptions into the majors for years to come. But that will eventually run dry if he does not win another. Meanwhile, Kim is ascending, both on the course and with his social media presence.