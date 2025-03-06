LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are still working toward a deal to merge their golf leagues. A recent meeting at the White House has not produced any news yet but could be the next step forward. Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson is still firing on social media, this time coming to the defense of Brooks Koepka. Fred Couples made comments recently implying that Koepka wants to return to the PGA Tour and Mickelson did not take kindly to that.

“If it’s not true, he damaged a relationship which he cares about. If it is true he took away ]Brooks'] control of the timeline and narrative. Either way this is a low class jerk move by Fred,” Mickelson wrote on X, per the New York Post. He has since deleted the post.

Couples was on a radio show in his native Seattle earlier this week when he spoke about Koepka. “He wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour,” he said in part.

Mickelson and Koepka are both on LIV Golf and are banned from the PGA Tour because of it. If Kopeka truly wanted to come back, he would have to wait for a massive change in the golf landscape.

When can Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka return to the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) are working toward a deal. It would have the Saudi's as part of the board of the for-profit PGA Tour Enterprises with a stake in the Tour. Even then, the road back to the Tour for the top LIV Golf players is not clear.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, Tiger Woods, and Adam Scott were all at the White House last month for a meeting. The fact that there has been no news since then should scare golf fans who want the tours to merge. The current president is not exactly known for keeping his lips sealed so a deal is likely not coming in the near future.

The only place to watch all of the best players in the world, including Mickelson and Koepka, is the major championships. Combined, they have won 11, with Koepka's fifth coming at the 2023 PGA Championship after joining LIV. He cannot be ruled out for any majors this season, including next month's Masters, which he has never won.

Mickelson, on the other hand, is a long shot at the majors moving forward. He became the oldest major champion ever at the 2021 PGA and has not done great there since.