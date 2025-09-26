The Ryder Cup is in full swing as the best American and European golfers in the world are competing against each other for one of the most electric tournaments of the sport.

The early morning foursomes took place, and Team Europe took an early 3-1 lead. The Americans are off to a tough start, but they have started to slowly creep back in the afternoon pairings. A huge moment took place on the 7th hole as Bryson DeChambeau and Ben Griffin are going up against Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood. Griffin and Rose made some electric puts to get the crowds going.

BENNY BOOMS FROM DEEP! 🔥

Rose responded the only way he knew how.

The issue that fans are upset about is that the program cut to a commercial break, and the awesome reactions were missed. A major part of watching this event is seeing the energy the golfers display when they hold it in during the regular season.

Let's see how the Ryder Cup fans reacted to the missed moments.

Ben Griffin most hype putt of the tournament happening on a Playing Through commercial break with no sound. Unbelievable.

Absolute mad golf being played and we are on "Playing through" in commercial break. Come on!! Show me some action!!! Griffin followed by Rose on 7.

Ben Griffin electric fistpump/moment during a play through Ad truly is perfect. Like they laugh about this in the broadcast truck right?