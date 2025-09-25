The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black begins on Friday at 7:00 a.m. Eastern. There will be four foursome matches to start the event, which is an alternate shot format. Team USA captain Keegan Bradley and Team Europe captain Luke Donald have confirmed their pairings, setting up the first four matches.

Team Europe is sending out Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton first, while the Americans will start with Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. Rahm is undefeated in foursomes, while DeChambeau will play to the crowd in his first Ryder Cup since 2021. The first point was vital to Europe snagging the momentum in Rome, so this match could set the tone.

Donald then sent out Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick, and Bradley responded with the number one player in the world, Scottie Scheffler, and Russell Henley. Fitzpatrick is a woeful 1-7-0 in the Ryder Cup, but Aberg was stellar in his debut in Rome. Scheffler and Henley made a great duo at the Presidents' Cup, but this is the latter's first Ryder Cup.

Match three should be raucous, as Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood take on Collin Morikawa and Harris English for the Americans. McIlroy made headlines on Thursday, saying he believes that America is the greatest country in the world. That won't get the Long Island faithful on his side on this match, however.

At 7:58 Eastern, Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland will square off against long-time Ryder Cup partners Xander Schauffele. MacIntyre was the weak link for the Europeans in Rome, but he is paired with Hovland now, who snagged that momentum in Rome. Cantlay and Schauffele are the most formidable pair that Bradley has, making them a strong choice to close out the session.

In the afternoon, there will be four four-ball matches. Those pairings will be announced between the two sessions.