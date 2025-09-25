The Ryder Cup brings together Americans and Europeans for a fun tournament that many believe is the most electric in the world. Every two years, Team USA and Team Europe compete, and everyone, including fans, takes it very seriously.

In 2023, in Rome, Italy, Team Europe defeated the Americans to reclaim the trophy. However, the USA owns the all-time advantage 27-15. They have gone back and forth since 2016. The last time the Americans won back-to-back Ryder Cups was back in the early 90s. Since 1995, Europe has won 10 Ryder Cups. It is time for the Americans to reclaim their dominance.

This weekend will be a back-and-forth affair. There shouldn't be a clear winner right off the bat. It's expected to be close all weekend long, and the sportsbooks expect there to be a slight advantage to the Americans in New York at Bethpage Black Course.

Here are the Ryder Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Team USA: -145

Team Europe: +165

Tie: +1000

USA to lift the Trophy: -146

Europe to lift the Trophy: +124

USA to win first full point: -116

Europe to win first point: -1065

USA lead after Day 1: +108

Europe lead after Day 1: +142

Tue: +470

Captain Keegan Bradley will not be playing this weekend. Bradley got brutally honest about not playing at Bethpage to the media.

“In the back of my mind, I'm always thinking that I could have been out there.”

It must be very tough for him not to be playing, as many expected him to and were shocked when he chose not to play. However, Bradley understands how talented his team is, led by Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler recently mentioned that Donald Trump texts him often and congratulates him on winning. Scheffler will look to continue his dominance this weekend against Rory McIlroy and Team Europe, who has a pretty good group of players.

Many are hoping McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau compete against each other this weekend, after all the drama.