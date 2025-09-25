The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is mere hours away, as Team Europe and Team USA make their final preparations. Long Island fans have been a big part of the conversation leading in, as the Europeans prepare for a rowdy crowd. Rory McIlroy may be the biggest target of the Ryder Cup fans, but he expressed his love for the USA in his press conference.

Loved all of this from Rory. pic.twitter.com/zzYhVSdUnL — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterNS) September 25, 2025

“Everyone wanted to make it in America. It's the land of opportunity. And I still believe it's the best country in the world, and if you come here and work hard and dedicate yourself, you can be or do whatever you want. McIlroy said, per Normal Sport's Kyle Porter, “I am unbelievably grateful and lucky that I got to come to America early on. I think success is celebrated here. I think there's a wonderful sense of work ethic. And yeah, I live here. My wife is American. My daughter is American. I have a lot of affinity towards this country, and I think everyone that lives here should have the same affinity because it is, it's a wonderful place.”

Here's the full video.pic.twitter.com/k7jq2OF8cL — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterNS) September 25, 2025

McIlroy's wife is a New Yorker, a native of Rochester, and the family makes their home in Florida. But McIlroy's play in the Ryder Cup has been a thorn in the side of the USA for his entire career. The American crowd will be on him this week, regardless of his comments about the country.

McIlroy became the villain in Sunday singles against Patrick Reed in 2016 at Hazeltine. The Minnesota crowd was on his back all week, which ended in McIlroy taking a bow after a long putt. Reed wagged his finger when he poured one in, and the Americans won in a blowout.

The Ryder Cup begins on Friday at 7:00 a.m. Eastern. Will McIlroy lead Europe to an upset victory?