The 2025 Ryder Cup kicks off on Friday at Bethpage Black Course in New York. Keegan Bradley and Team USA enter the tournament looking for revenge against the European team and Luke Donald. Ben Griffin is getting his first taste of the Ryder Cup, playing alongside stars like Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Sheffler. Despite that, the young star is ready to get started.

Compared to the rest of the field, Griffin is by far the most inexperienced golfer. However, that has not stopped him from entering the tournament with confidence. His matchup has yet to be decided, but he could be a key piece of Team USA if this year's Ryder Cup is as close as it has been in years past. Griffin spoke with the media, saying he is prepared for the challenge.

"I'm ready for it."@BenGriffinGolf knows the pressure of @TheRyderCup, the rookie is embracing those feelings on the first tee.

“I think everyone on this team is here for the right reasons,” Griffin said. “We're all very accomplished golfers and believe in ourselves a lot and have a ton of confidence. Just because I'm a rookie doesn't mean I'm nervous and don't know what I'm doing out there. I feel very calm, composed, and honestly really excited. It's been really fun getting to know every guy on this team more…. I'm ready for it.”

Griffin is not the only rookie in this year's field. Europe's Rasmus Højgaard is also a Ryder Cup rookie, setting up a potentially fascinating matchup in the tournament. However, Bradley and Donald will not know who faces who until play starts on Friday. Regardless of how things break, this year's Ryder Cup is surrounded by a lot of intrigue and excitement.

Griffin has some great veterans to lean on over the weekend. DeChambeau was a late addition, but he and Scheffler figure to be the leaders for Team USA. However, a good performance from Griffin could be what decides the Ryder Cup in 2025. The rookie is ready to go and meet the moment.