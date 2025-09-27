Team Europe is making itself incredibly comfortable in Farmingdale, New York this weekend. It is clear that captain Luke Donald and company are not just looking to seize the Ryder Cup on American soil, they are making a thunderous statement. Following a brilliant start to the illustrious international showdown, the Europeans absolutely demolished the United States on Saturday morning and achieved something the golf world had not witnessed since the Jimmy Carter Administration.

Europe claimed three of four points in Session 3 after thriving in Foursomes, becoming the first away team to win the first three sessions of the Ryder Cup in 46 years, per Dan Rapaport. It now holds an overwhelming advantage, leading 8.5 to 3.5.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler misfired on the 18th hole to solidify the ignominious history, as he and Russell Henley fell just short to Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland. Through three matches, Scheffler is still searching for a win at the 2025 Ryder Cup. Although the four-time major champion is obviously drawing the most attention for his shortcomings — given that he is the most consistently excellent golfer today — there is plenty of blame to go around.

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley, who many fans believe should be competing, has made some questionable decisions at Bethpage Black. For the second morning in a row, he sent the pairing of Collin Morikawa and Harris English to face Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood despite the data suggesting otherwise, and on both occasions, a straightforward foursome defeat ensued.

Considering the Americans faced a three-point deficit entering the second day of competition, it was reasonable to think that Bradley may want to make a drastic adjustment. He has trusted his team's profusion of talent to shine through, but that has yet to happen. Instead, Europe is displaying its abundant abilities. Victory already seems inevitable, but the visitors can really make it hurt with a decisive performance in four-ball.

If Team Europe maintains momentum through Session 4, it will likely earn an away Ryder Cup win for the first time in 13 years.