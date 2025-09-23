It is Ryder Cup Week! The 45th Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage State Park on Long Island, New York, as the USA aims to regain possession of the Cup.

This event will always be one of the best in the sport. USA vs. Europe, there is nothing like representing your country and battling against some of the best players in the world.

World No. 4 Xander Schauffele spoke to the media on Tuesday and discussed the potential impact of his Ryder Cup teammate, Bryson DeChambeau.

“I feel like Bryson could be the difference for us.” Xander Schauffele says the Ryder Cup is Bryson DeChambeau's arena. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IYMSrgIxvv — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“From the standpoint of feeding into these fans, the style of golf he plays,” Schauffele continued. “Bryson, this is his arena, you know? If he views himself like a gladiator golfer, then this is as good as it gets. He's been awesome in the team room, and I am excited to see what he can do and hopefully get a lot of points up on the board because his points might hit harder than my points.”

Schauffele and DeChambeau have two completely different personalities when playing golf. In this type of environment, where all the best players in the world are competing on teams, you will see a lot more emotion. Xander even said it in the video; you may see him get a little more juiced than you are accustomed to seeing on the course. Xander hopes that Bryson can be the source of those emotions. DeChambeau brings a ton of energy to the sport, which attracts a large crowd following. This entire weekend will be a reminder of why these are the best players in the sport.

Xander, Bryson, and Scottie Scheffler will aim to take back the Ryder Cup this weekend.