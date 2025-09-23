Undoubtedly, Scottie Scheffler is locked into the Ryder Cup. He is coming off a major win at the Procore Championship and recently tied Jack Nicklaus with his 14th consecutive top-10 finish.

On Tuesday, Scheffler took time out to shout out fellow American Bryson DeChambeau, per Golf Digest. In the lead-up to the Ryder Cup, Scheffler called him a “captain's nightmare”.

After Brandel Chamblee called Bryson DeChambeau a "captain's nightmare," Scottie Scheffler praised Bryson, calling him a tremendous competitor and great partner. pic.twitter.com/asXnJt2cGe — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

This year's festivities is scheduled for September 26 to September 28. It will be held at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. In 2023, the European team won the Ryder Cup and there was no tournament held in 2024.

Meanwhile, Scheffler is taking part in his third tournament. In 2021, he was part of the winning American team and then competed again in 2023. Also, DeChambeau will take part in his third tournament this year.

In 2018, he made his debut when the European team came out victorious. Then he played in 2021 when the Americans won again. In 2018, he went 0-3-0 and lost both foursomes matches with his partners Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

Recently, DeChambeau had to give away a Bentley after winning a tournament on the LIV Golf Tour.

The Americans are the favorites to win in 2025

Going into this year, it is the Americans that hold the edge as the favorites to win. According to SportsGrid, they have the odds at -140 for the Americans to win outright. Meanwhile, the Europeans enters in as the underdogs at +160.

A major factor is that the Americans have many of the top 25 players in the world on their roster. Currently, Scheffler is the No.1 player in the world. Additionally, five of the top six players in the world are on Team USA.

Among them include Russell Henley (No.3), Xander Schauffele (No. 4), J.J. Spaun (No. 6), and Harris English (No.10). Also, Justin Thomas (No.5) is one of the players selected as a captain's pick.

DeChambeau is the No.21 ranked player.