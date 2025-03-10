The golfing world is at an impasse. Golf fans are beyond frustrated with the division within the sport, amidst the emergence of LIV Golf. Leave it to golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to attempt to save the day.

Woods and McIlroy launched the TGL (Tomorrow Golf League) earlier this year. The virtual golf league pits teams of golfers against each other, with players hitting into a giant 63′ x 54′ screen. From there, there are bunkers, rough and rotating putting greens for players to hit off of, simulating a real-life experience for the golfers.

Thus far, most of the chatter from fans and pundits alike has been positive. The TGL ratings have been steady, despite being held Monday and Tuesday nights.

The early success led to the rumors of potential expansion in future seasons.

On Monday, it was reported that the tech-infused TGL is indeed looking to expand, according to Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter. They recently hired the law firm Proskauer in an attempt to begin expansion talks. The hope, reportedly, is that they will add at least one team within the next two seasons.

The fact that they are already potentially looking that far ahead is a great sign for the TGL.

As currently constructed, there are six teams with a captain on each. Woods captains Jupiter Links Golf Club, with McIlroy leading Boston Common Golf. Ironically, the league's founders were the ones who missed out on the playoffs.

Los Angeles Golf Club clinched the top seed last week. They are followed by the Bay Golf Club, Atlanta Drive and Xander Schauffele's New York Golf Club. The playoffs are slated to begin next week, with the championship to be held Tuesday, May 25th at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Meanwhile, McIlroy's TGL squad did not win a single match during the inaugural season. Jupiter Links did not fare much better, either.

Rumors of expansion had been circulating for some time. Players of the TGL have detailed how much fun it is, and the feedback from fans has been just as positive. It is providing a fresh spin on the concept of team golf. With golf's demographics getting younger, the timing could not be more perfect..

To no one's surprise, whatever Tiger Woods touches turns to gold.