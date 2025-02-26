TGL is back on Tuesday night with a matchup between Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club. The simulator league, founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is partly owned by the PGA Tour. So when LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka was on the turf before Tuesday's TGL match, that raised some eyebrows.

Koepka is one of the brightest stars on LIV Golf and a five-time major champion. If he had not left the PGA Tour, he would certainly be a part of TGL. But the simulator league only exists as a way to drive fandom in response to declining ratings after LIV was founded.

TGL is not founded by the PGA Tour but is heavily tied to it. The Tour banned all LIV players once they hit their first shot on the Saudi-funded tour, so Koepka's presence is notable. He lives in Jupiter, Florida and the SoFi Center is in nearby Palm Beach Gardens, so it could just be an “in the neighborhood” visit.

Since Donald Trump was inaugurated as the President of the United States, Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has met with him at least three times. They played golf once and Monahan went to the White House twice. On both White House visits, he was joined by player director Adam Scott, and Tiger Woods joined him for the second one. The point of those meetings was to discuss a LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger.

Koepka's arrival at TGL could be a sign that a deal is coming. LIV could have sent their best player to TGL to chat with PGA Tour players to show fans there is no bad blood. But this could also be a great golfer just showing up to watch some golf. Will we ever see Koepka play TGL?