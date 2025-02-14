TGL, the simulator league founded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, is coming back from a bye week. Between the Waste Management Phoenix Open and The Genesis Invitational, the Florida-based league did not play. But they are making up for it with a big schedule and big rule change. The TGL has changed the rules around the hammer ahead of a President's Day triple-header.

Before Friday, there was one hammer in the match, which would double a hole's value. One team was designated to start with the hammer and kept it until they threw it. So teams would take an early lead and never throw the hammer, causing some drama-free TGL matches. They announced a rule change on Monday that gives both teams three hammers.

Expand Tweet

Over the 15 holes in a TGL match, the teams will get three chances to double the value of a hole. This also brings up the possibility of both teams deploying the hammer on the same hole. It could create closer matches, which is the biggest issue in TGL so far. Eliminating blowouts will help improve the product.

The rules will start on Monday when they kick off a President's Day triple-header. What else needs to happen for Monday to be a great day in the SoFi Center?

Rory McIlroy must be a star on Tuesday at TGL

Monday's matches start at 1 p.m. on President's Day with Atlanta Drive GC against Los Angeles Golf Club. LA, which includes Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, and Collin Morikawa, has been the best team so far. But Billy Horschel and Atlanta Drive were having a lot of fun in their first match, which could translate into good golf.

Then, Atlanta will stay in the arena to take on The Bay Golf Club in their first match since opening night. Three of Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Min Woo Lee, and Wyndham Clark will hit the TGL simulator. And then they stay in the arena for a primetime matchup against Rory McIlroy and Boston Common at 7 p.m.

McIlroy is a founding member of TGL and was great in Boston Common's first two matches of the season. Their most recent appearance against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links was the best event in league history due to the banter and overtime finish.

For this triple-header to work, TGL needs a great match out of the final one. That will set the table for Tiger Woods and Jupiter Links on Tuesday, against NYGC.