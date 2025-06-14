Tyrell Hatton has long been known in the golf world as one of the most colorful players on the course. That reputation has only been exacerbated after he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf alongside Jon Rahm. This week, Hatton is at Oakmont Country Club for the 125th U.S. Open.

Through three rounds, Hatton sits tied for sixth at 1-over. You read that right, he is in sixth at +1. That is how difficult Oakmont is playing this year.

But just because he is in the mix, it does not mean Hatton's demeanor changes on the course. In fact, he was seen yelling at and punching his putter on the par-3 16th.

Just Tyrrell Hatton bullying his putter at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/xZ9jIzwGXn — Pete Pappas (@PGAPappas) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hatton just missed a 12-foot birdie putt coming up the hill, prompting some frustration. That would have been a great bounce back after carding a double bogey 6 on the par-4 15th.

As video of the incident hit the internet, fans could not contain themselves.

Article Continues Below

“That putter’s lucky Hatton didn’t ask it to step outside,” one fan wrote. But Hatton's on-course behavior has drawn criticism, and earned him quite a few haters.

“If there were any justice the putter would snap back up and smash his effing teeth in. Absolute cretin,” X user Chris Burns wrote. “Tired of Tyrell Hatton!” chimed in another golf fan.

Despite the poor finish, the Englishman played pretty darn good golf on Saturday. Hatton mostly treaded water on the more difficult front nine, birdieing the par-5 5th and bogeying the par-3 8th. But once he made the turn, Hatton caught fire. He birdied the 10th, 12th and 13th holes to climb to even par. That put him just three shots off the lead at the time. For the day, Hatton picked up 4.68 shots on the field, ranking third in the field , per the USGA. He was also third in the field, picking up 3.59 strokes on approach. The stellar play on Saturday puts the LIV Golfer within striking distance.