On Sunday, Min Woo Lee captured the first PGA Tour title of his blossoming career. Lee held off Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland for a one-stroke victory. In the process, the Aussie made history.

Lee's 20-under 260 is the lowest final score at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the event's 77-year history.

Golf fans everywhere were fired up for the 26-year-old rising star. But those fans are not solely people watching on their couch. As it turns out, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry felt the same way.

Curry took to Instagram Sunday evening to congratulate Lee on a job well done with a fiery message.

"Let's goooooo!" Curry captioned his post.

“Let's goooooo!” Curry captioned his post.

Curry is no stranger to the golf world. He is a near-scratch golfer who shot a 74-74 at a Web.com Tour event. Curry has also played in several pro-am tournaments. Most notably, the Warriors superstar won the 2023 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. He did so in thrilling fashion, too.

Curry drained a lengthy, downhill eagle putt on the 18th hole on Sunday to beat Mardy Fish by one stroke.

Meanwhile, Min Woo earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win. He also vaulted all the way up to No. 22 in the Official World Golf Rankings. That is the highest ranking he has achieved during his young career.

Min Woo Lee Trolls Slow-Play Haters

Lee began Sunday's final round with a four-shot lead. As he made the turn, several PGA Tour stars were closing the gap. Scheffler played phenomenal golf during the final round, signing for a 7-under 63 to enter the clubhouse at 19-under par. That came on the heels of him tying the course record 62 during Friday's second round.

Scheffler was joined by PGA Tour fan favorite Gary Woodland at 19-under. They awaited their fate as Lee finished out his round.

Min Woo dropped a shot on 16 after his wayward tee shot found the water. The forced him to have play mistake-free golf the final two holes. He did just that, going par-par on 17 and 18 to hold on.

Lee's approach shot on 18 airmailed the green, leaving him with a two-putt from just off the green for the win. Despite facing a treacherous uphill putt from the rough, he knocked it to within eight inches.

Instead of simply tapping the winning putt in, Lee approached his ball and took the Aim Point putting stance, jokingly.

Slow play on the PGA Tour has been a point of emphasis recently. In an attempt to expedite rounds, the PGA Tour revealed they will cut the fields and offer less Tour cards beginning in 2026.

That left veteran Lucas Glover to call for a ban on the practice of Aim Point putting. Interestingly, his stance prompted Collin Morikawa to fire back. He said that if Aim Point was banned, a controversial style of reading the slope of the green, then they ought to ban long putters, something Glover uses, as well.

Lee's gesture on 18 was definitely in jest. But now he can focus on turning his attention to Augusta National. The season's first major, the Masters Tournament, is next week.