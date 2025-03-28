The PGA Tour is in Houston this week for the Texas Children's Houston Open. Several top-ranked players are in the field, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Following Thursday's opening round, Scheffler found himself in the middle of the pack after carding a 3-under 67.

Then Friday happened.

Scheffler regained the form golf fans were accustomed to seeing from him.

He began his day on the back nine, kicking off with birdies on 10 and 11. To no one's surprise, his iron play was fantastic early on. But it was the flat stick that caught fire early. He drained back-to-back lengthy birdie putts, which should strike fear in his PGA Tour competitors.

Scottie Scheffler. T2. pic.twitter.com/5eVWSPb3NA — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Everyone knows when Scheffler is putting well, he is practically unbeatable. He is one of the best ball-strikers the PGA Tour has ever seen. His putting woes cost him titles in years past. But it appears that may be just that, a thing of the past.

His early birdies had already moved him into the top 5. But the Ridgewood, New Jersey native was far from done.

Following four straight pars, Scheffler picked up a pair of birdies on 16 and 17 to go out in 31. The two-time Masters champion kept the momentum rolling as he made the turn.

Scheffler came home in 31 as well, carding birdies on the par-3 2nd, par-4 5th, par-3 7th and par-5 8th. In other words, all aspects of his game were working on Friday.

The 8-under 62 tied his personal best at the Memorial Park Golf Course. Scheffler previously shot a 62 during the second round of the 2022 Texas Children Houston Open. He went on to finish second that week.

On Friday, Scheffler picked up 3.55 strokes gained putting on the PGA Tour field, per Data Golf. That ranked second best. Only Kevin Yu was better on the greens.

Earlier in the week, Scottie Scheffler talked about the status of his game, saying he believed he was finally over the hand injury that cost him almost two months of action. If Friday's round is any indication, the golf world better watch out as the Masters is less than two weeks away.