The Round of 32 is here as the Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Gonzaga-Kansas prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
Gonzaga destroyed the McNeese Cowboys 86-65 on Thursday at the Delta Center. The score was 48-25 at halftime, and Gonzaga maintained its lead to win this game easily. Graham Ike led the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds, making all six shot attempts. Meanwhile, Anton Watson had 13 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 6 for 10. Nolan Hickman scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 8 from the field. Likewise, Dusty Sromer came off the bench for 10 points.
Gonzaga shot 51.7 percent from the field, including 47.6 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they won the board battle 38-31. The Bulldogs won despite turning the ball over 13 times.
Kansas edged out Samford 93-89 in a game that saw a thrilling finish. They led 48-38 at halftime before barely clinging on for the victory. KJ Adams Jr. scored 20 points while shooting 10 for 13 from the field. Meanwhile, Nicolas Timberlake had 19 points while shooting 5 for 8 from the floor. Hunter Dickinson had 19 points while shooting 9 for 14. Also, Johnny Furphy had 16 points while shooting 5 for 6. Dajuan Harris Jr. had 13 points.
Kansas shot 60.3 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the triples. Moreover, they won the board battle 41-30. They defended well, blocking seven shots. Somehow, they won despite turning the ball over 17 times.
Gonzaga has never won the NCAA Title. However, they have come close twice. The Bulldogs have also made it to the Elite Eight six times and the Sweet Sixteen for 11 straight seasons. Overall, it is their 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Kansas has won the NCAA Championship four times, with their titles coming in 1952, 1988, 2008, and 2022. Ultimately, they have made 10 appearances in the title game. The Jayhawks have also made 23 Elite Eight appearances and 16 Final Four appearances. Overall, this is their 52nd appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks have also made it to the Round of 32 for 16 consecutive seasons.
March Madness Odds: Gonzaga-Kansas Odds
Gonzaga: -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline: -182
Kansas: +3.5 (-104)
Moneyline: +150
Over: 151.5 (-110)
Under: 151.5 (-110)
Time: 12:15 PM ET/9:10 AM PT
TV: CBS
Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win
Gonzaga has managed to get to the Round of 32 and they did this with good scoring and shooting. Now, they hope their best players can again carry them to the promised land as they try and make the Sweet Sixteen.
During the season, Ike averaged 16.9 points per game while shooting 62 percent from the field. Ultimately, he looks to stay hot and keep rebounding the ball. Watson averaged 14.2 points per game while shooting 59 percent from the field, including 43 percent from the triples. Therefore, look for him to try and maintain his hot shooting and rebounding.
Hickman averaged 14 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the hardwood. Thus, he hopes to keep his hot hand. Ryan Nembhard averaged 12.8 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor. However, he will look for better shots after going 2 for 7 from the hardwood. Nembhard also must limit his mistakes as he turned the ball over three times. Overall, Gonzaga must limit their turnovers.
Gonzaga will cover the spread if their best players continue to execute and shoot the ball well. Then, they must hold onto the rock.
Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win
Kansas has made it to the Round of 32 despite losing Kevin McCullar for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Therefore, they have overcome some adversity and hope to keep that going.
Dickinson averaged 18 points and 10.8 rebounds per game during the regular season while shooting 55 percent from the floor. Amazingly, he shot the ball well and was a monster on the boards. Adams averaged 12.1 points per game while shooting 59.9 percent from the hardwood. Therefore, look for him to try and keep the hot hand. Furphy averaged nine points per game while shooting 49.2 percent in the regular season. Yet, he stepped up with a good game against Sanford. Harris averaged 8.3 points per game during the season. But he must shoot better and cut down the mistakes.
Kansas will cover the spread if they stay hot on the court. Moreover, they need to avoid making mistakes. Turning the ball over 17 times against Gonzaga would certainly eliminate them.
Final Gonzaga-Kansas Prediction & Pick
This is one of the toughest games to predict because both teams are very strong. Consequently, losing their best player may have cost Kansas a chance to make a deep run. The turnovers worry me. Yet, both teams turned it over a lot. The winner of this game will come down to who is more responsible with the basketball. The oddsmakers have favored Gonzaga. Yet, 3.5 points is a lot for them against a talented team like Kansas. This game could literally go down to the last seconds. Kansas covers the spread and possibly wins the game.
Final Gonzaga-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas: +3.5 (-104)