The Gonzaga Bulldogs are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll as they try to finish out the regular season on a winning note against San Francisco. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Gonzaga-San Francisco prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Gonzaga will take their 12-2 West Coast Conference record to the Chase Center looking for a victory. The Bulldogs can stay in contention to share the WCC regular season championship if Saint Mary's can't beat Pepperdine. Saint Mary's has a 14-0 WCC record, so the Gaels must lose to Pepperdine and then lose the season finale to Gonzaga. The regular season championship may be the least of Gonzaga's concerns, as two losses to end the regular season may force them to win the conference tournament for a berth in March Madness.
San Francisco sits one game behind Gonzaga in the standings, which ends their chances of sharing the regular season crown. The Dons lost to Saint Mary's last week by four points, which helped put them out of contention. San Francisco can force Gonzaga to third in the standings by beating the Bulldogs if Gonzaga loses to Saint Mary's and San Francisco defeats Santa Clara on the final day of the regular season.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-San Francisco Odds
Gonzaga: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -192
San Francisco: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +158
Over: 154.5 (-110)
Under: 154.5 (-110)
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Francisco
Time: 11 PM ET/8 PM PT
TV: ESPN2
Time: 11 PM ET/8 PM PT
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV
Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win
Gonzaga can limit San Francisco's offense, as they excel at shutting down opponents from the floor. San Francisco shoots 49.6% from the floor, while Gonzaga limits opponents to 40.3%. The Dons are averaging 79 points per game, but the Bulldogs allow opponents to score 69.1.
Gonzaga can win games on the road, boasting a 6-2 record this season. They went into a hostile Rupp Arena on February 10th and beat the Kentucky Wildcats as 4.5-point underdogs.
Why San Francisco Will Cover The Spread/Win
Gonzaga has dominated the Dons, but they are starting to close the gap. They still haven't grabbed an outright win, but they've covered the spread against the Bulldogs in four of their last five meetings. San Francisco has also been in fine form, winning two of three games and covering the spread in three straight. This comes after a five-game winning streak that involved all losses against the spread. The Dons seem to show up against the other powers in the WCC, covering the spread and keeping games close against Saint Mary's and Gonzaga in the past ten games.
Gonzaga often overpowers other teams with offensive firepower, but San Francisco can slow them down at home. San Francisco's defense is 24th in the country, allowing 65.3 points per game. They limit opponents shot-making abilities from the floor, causing opponents to shoot 42.3%. Gonzaga's sixth-ranked offense is boosted by playing the weaker teams in the WCC, as is shown by their lowest-scoring conference games against San Francisco and Saint Mary's. Gonzaga is averaging 88.3 points per game in-conference, despite scoring only 77 and 62 points against those teams.
Final Gonzaga-San Francisco Prediction & Pick
San Francisco and the rest of the WCC have been dominated by the Bulldogs for a decade. This finally seems like the year where a different team will win the regular season crown, but Gonzaga still feels like they have a chance to share the regular season championship if Pepperdine can upset Saint Mary's. The upset that night in the WCC won't be Saint Mary's. Instead, it will be the Dons finally beating Gonzaga to end a 28-game winning streak that started January 26th, 2013.
Final Gonzaga-San Francisco Prediction & Pick: San Francisco ML (+158)