The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Santa Clara Broncos. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga Santa Clara prediction and pick. Find how to watch Gonzaga Santa Clara.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are not as strong as they used to be, but will anyone in the West Coast Conference be able to take advantage of that reality? Gonzaga has looked comparatively more mortal this season when matched against previous seasons under head coach Mark Few. There is no Drew Timme, no Chet Holmgren, no Jalen Suggs to dominate games and simply take over when everything else becomes chaotic or uncertain. There are no superstars on this team, which undeniably lowers the Zags' ceiling.

However, can anyone step into the void and dethrone Gonzaga? Saint Mary's, consistently the number two team in the WCC behind Gonzaga, has struggled for much of this season. BYU, which has at times been a factor in the WCC, is off to the Big 12 and is therefore not in the picture. The Cougars might have been good enough to overcome Gonzaga this season, but they left the WCC before they could get a prime chance to topple GU. This leaves Santa Clara and a bunch of other teams fighting for position. This is Santa Clara's huge opportunity, right here and now, to make a statement and shake things up.

Here are the Gonzaga-Santa Clara College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-Santa Clara Odds

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -7.5 (-120)

Santa Clara Broncos: +7.5 (-102)

Over: 158.5 (-110)

Under: 158.5 (-110)

How To Watch Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread

You know that every Gonzaga player and coach has heard plenty about how the Zags just aren't good anymore, that they have lost their edge, that they are going to be overthrown in the West Coast Conference this season, that the dynasty in Spokane is over, that Mark Few has lost the golden touch. You name it, the Zags have heard it. It's true that this roster isn't as formidable as previous ones, but the Zags are going to be powerfully motivated to prove people wrong and show they're not as vulnerable or as weak as people think.

Santa Clara is a perfectly decent team, but with six losses so far this season, the Broncos have not been especially strong. Would you trust this Santa Clara team to take down Gonzaga and do what previous — and more talented — Santa Clara teams were unable to achieve? Probably not.

Why Santa Clara Could Cover the Spread

The point spread is noticeably large. Gonzaga winning the game outright seems pretty reasonable. Gonzaga giving seven and a half points seems like a lot. This Gonzaga team lost by 10 points at home to San Diego State. Just the other night, San Diego State wobbled and had to hang on late to beat San Jose State by just three points, 81-78. San Diego State is good, but not great, and yet Gonzaga was clobbered by the Aztecs at home. Gonzaga also lost at Washington against the Huskies. Washington is 1-3 in the Pac-12 and is not an NCAA Tournament team. Gonzaga is getting a ton of respect with this point spread, and yet that level of respect has not been earned.

Final Gonzaga-Santa Clara Prediction & Pick

Gonzaga should win the game, but Santa Clara should definitely keep it close. It would be shocking if GU wins by double digits. Therefore, Santa Clara plus the points is a good play.

Final Gonzaga-Santa Clara Prediction & Pick: Santa Clara +7.5