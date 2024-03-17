The Chicago Bears are controlling much of the narrative for the 2024 offseason. Even though they improved by four games and finished the most recently completed season with a 7-10 reason, they have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
They owned the rights to the Carolina Panthers pick based on a 2022 trade, and the Bears are going to have the opportunity to select an elite quarterback. With more than a month to go before the draft, it is expected the Bears will use that pick to select Caleb Williams of USC.
That belief was enhanced when the Bears traded former starting quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to having the top pick, the Bears also have the No. 9 pick in the first round, so general manager Ryan Poles should be able to find top-level talent in the draft.
The Bears have also been active in free agency, and they made several moves that they hope will upgrade the team. However, Poles did not appear to spend on big-name free agents.
Bears upgrade offense by signing RB D'Andre Swift
It is going to be quite a challenge for a rookie quarterback to assert himself right at the start of the season. If the Bears select Williams with the No. 1 pick, he is going to need help from a significant running game.
D'Andre Swift should give them just that. Swift checks in at 5-9 and 215 pounds, and he can run between the tackles and also get to the outside with his quickness. He had 229 carries last season for 1,049 yards with 5 TDs while averaging 4.6 yards per carry for the division rival Detroit Lions.
Swift is also an excellent receiver, having caught 39 passes for 214 yards and 1 TD last year. He has caught as many as 62 passes as he prepares for his fourth NFL season. This signing represents a grade of A-minus.
Safety Jonathan Owens will be an upgrade for the secondary
After four seasons with the Houston Texans, Owens moved to the Green Bay Packers last season and started 11 of 17 games at safety.
He had 84 tackles, 3 passes defensed and 1 fumble recovery that he took 27 yards for a Green Bay touchdown. He is certain to be a solid depth player for the Bears, and he is also an outstanding special teams performer.
During the 2022 season, Owens was a tackling machine for the Texans. He had 125 stops, and he clearly excels at the physical aspect of the game.
Give the Bears a solid grade of B for this signing.
Matt Pryor will give the Bears depth on the offensive line
The Bears are in a similar position to most NFL teams in that they need more consistency on the offensive line. The signing of Pryor could help them in that area.
While he does not figure to be a starter, he has shown he can play a number of different positions on the offensive line. Since injuries are a fact of life among the big men upfront, it would not be a surprise to see Pryor gets some fairly significant playing time.
Pryor was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 Draft by the Eagles and he played two years in Philadelphia. He moved on to the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons before playing with the San Francisco 49ers last year. This signing gets a grade of C.
Safety Kevin Byard may be past his expiration date
Byard has been a two-time All-Pro performer, but he does not appear to be that kind of player any more. The 30-year-old spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans before he was traded to the Eagles early last season.
He played 6 games with the Titans last year and 10 more with the Eagles. Byard struggled badly in coverage and opponents took advantage of him. He had 122 tackles between his time with both teams and he will do a solid job against the run, but the idea of asking Byard to cover receivers at this point in his career is one that is fraught with peril.
This signing represents a grade of C-minus.
Gerald Everett provides depth at the TE position
The Bears have a solid tight end in Cole Kmet, and they appear to have upgraded their lineup when they want to use two tight ends.
Everett has a been a consistent performer throughout his seven-year career with the Rams, Seahawks and Chargers. He caught 51 passes for 411 yards with 3 TDs last season with the struggling Chargers. He had 25 receptions that resulted in first downs.
Give this signing a grade of B-plus.