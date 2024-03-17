The New York Giants have been one of the most active teams since the start of free agency, letting notable players walk and overhauling the look of the roster. Some of the departures were controversial for general manager Joe Schoen, but when looking at the additions, specifically at the positions that they were made at, it makes a lot of sense considering where New York is.
The 2023 season was a rough one for the Giants, as they finished with a 6-11 record, regressing from their trip to the playoffs in 2022. Daniel Jones disappointed and suffered two significant injuries. Joe Schoen made some hard decisions, letting Xavier McKinney and Saquon Barkley walk. McKinney went to the Green Bay Packers, while Saquon Barkley went to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
When looking at the Giants' moves in free agency, it is easy to see that Joe Schoen was emphasizing positions of value, which makes sense taking into account that he let a safety in McKinney and a running back in Barkley walk, while choosing to reinvest that money into the edge room and offensive line.
With that being said, let's grade the Giants' moves in free agency.
Giants acquire EDGE Brian Burns from Panthers, extend for 5-years, $150 million
The trade for Brian Burns was the biggest of the offseason so far for Schoen and the Giants. It is quite a way for New York to address one of the bigger needs. The edge room did not produce much from a pressure rate standpoint, as the edge duo was last in pass rush win rate in 2023, despite Kayvon Thibodeaux recording 11.5 sacks.
Putting Brian Burns on the opposite end of Thibodeaux should only help. Not to mention the best nose tackle in the league in Dexter Lawrence. The Giants' defensive line now potentially is one of the best in the league.
Brian Burns is now the top edge rusher on the Giants, and he is the second highest-paid edge rusher in the league. Based on pure production so far, that is a bit of an overpay. However, the contract should age well if he continues to perform to his standard. Being just 25, Burns has potential to improve.
It is hard to find a very good, young edge rusher. The Giants have one now in Burns, and did not give up many draft assets to get him.
Grade: B+
Giants sign guard Jon Runyan to three-year, $30 million deal
Jon Runyan is not a great guard, but he is a serviceable one that was necessary. The Giants' offensive line struggles are well-documented. Even if they do not get studs at every position, average play would be a huge upgrade.
After players like Robert Hunt and Michael Onwenu got around $20 million a year, signing Jon Runyan to a deal worth $10 million a year makes sense, even though it is not the most exciting. Still, there is so much more that needs to be done to fix the offensive line.
Grade: B-
Giants sign tackle/guard Jermaine Eluemunor to two-year, $14 million deal
Jermaine Eluemunor was arguably the best value signing for the Giants. With the uncertainty surrounding Evan Neal at right tackle, it is a smart move to bring someone who produced solid results at that position in 2023, especially when you consider that Eluemunor played under new Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.
If Neal can handle the right tackle position, Jermaine Eluemunor will slide inside to guard. If not, Eluemunor can provide solid play at right tackle while Neal moves inside. This is arguably the biggest no-brainer signing for Schoen, considering the money.
Grade: A
Giants sign running back Devin Singletary to three-year, $16.5 million deal
It made sense for the Giants to move on from a high-priced running back in Barkley, given the spot their team is in. However, they needed some veteran presence to fill in. Devin Singletary just made too much sense, given the price and familiarity with Brian Daboll from his days with the Buffalo Bills.
Devin Singletary has proven to be a dependable running back over his career. He overtook Dameon Pierce as the lead back in Houston. For $5.5 million a year, this signing should give New York stability in the backfield.
Grade: A-
Other signings
The Giants brought back Casey Kreiter, Gunnar Olszewski, Carter Coughlin and Nick McCloud. All of these players fill depth roles, as do the signings of quarterback Drew Lock, safety Jalen Mills and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Overall, not much to write home about here.
Grade: C