The New York Mets currently have no first baseman. Pete Alonso is still a free agent and negotiations have stalled. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays were the bridesmaids again this offseason, losing out on Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes. With star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr entering a contract year, the Mets have made some calls to Toronto, per Andy Martino of SNY.

“The Mets have spoken with the Toronto Blue Jays this winter about Guerrero, league sources say, though those sources characterized the conversations as ‘checking in,'” Martino reported.

He couches it by saying, “a Mets/Guerrero fit remains in the realm of fantasy baseball.” But understands that the rumors will be rampant for the next year, “If the Jays do not lock him up, there will be no shortage of Guerrero/Mets speculation over the next year.”

The Mets signed Soto to the largest contract in North American sports history this offseason. Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball and no free agent will escape Mets rumors for a long time. That includes Guerrero, who has not signed a new contract with the Blue Jays.

Will the Mets sign Pete Alonso this offseason or will Vladimir Guerrero Jr be connected to Queens for all of 2025?

Which way will the Mets go at first base?

General manager David Stearns is driving a hard bargain in the Pete Alonso negotiations, according to Martino. “According to league sources, Stearns and the Mets are holding the line on both the length and dollars of their short-term offer, which includes an opt-out after the first year. The exact dollar figure is not known.”

The first base market has dried up significantly this offseason. The Astros, Diamondbacks, Guardians, Yankees, and Nationals all filled their first base needs. Alonso had a great season and has had a great career but is running out of landing spots. Wherever his contract ends up he will most likely be with the Mets.

The Blue Jays are still in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes as that reaches the finish line. The Japanese free agent has narrowed his list down to Toronto, the Padres, and the Dodgers. If they do not land Saski, it could be a rebuilding year for the team with Guerrero and Bo Bichette on expiring deals.

With the amount of money Steve Cohen is willing to spend, the Mets will be a target for any big free agent moving forward. That includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr only if Pete Alonso falls through the cracks.