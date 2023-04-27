Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After an offseason of question marks and drama, the Baltimore Ravens have finally come to a resolution in their Lamar Jackson saga. While at one point it seemed like all bets were off between both parties, Jackson won’t be leaving any time soon.

The Ravens have signed Jackson to a five-year extension, the team announced. Jackson will make $260 million over the course of his new deal with $185 million being guaranteed, via CBS Sports Josina Anderson. Following the announcement, Jackson sounded off on his return to Baltimore.

“For the last few months, there’s been a lot of he-said, she-said. A lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching going on,” Jackson said. “But for the next five years, there’s a lot of Flock going on! I can’t wait to be there. I can’t wait to light up M&T for the next five years, let’s get it.”

The Ravens are the only team Lamar Jackson has ever known. Baltimore drafted him with the final pick in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, Jackson has gone on to start 61 games for the team, holding a 45-16 record.

Over his 70 games total, Jackson has thrown for 12,209 yards, 101 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. He’s ran for another 4,437 yards and 24 touchdowns. Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and a former MVP.

It seemed like Jackson and the Ravens were headed straight towards a divorce. But on the day of the 2023 NFL Draft, Baltimore was able to come to terms. Jackson is fully locked in as the Ravens’ starting quarterback for at least the next five years.