After a slow start, Grambling went on to dominate the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 43-14. The resounding victory puts Hue Jackson and the Tigers at 5-5 on the season (4-3 in conference) as they head to New Orleans to play Southern University in the annual Bayou Classic.

UAPB got on the scoreboard early on a gutsy 4th and 2 call on Grambling’s 35-yard line. They went for a run play with a unique formation that Johnn Williams was able to capitalize on and score a touchdown, bumping off a defender to enter the endzone unscathed.

Grambling woke up after that possession. A few minutes later, Grambling quarterback Myles Crawley connected with Javon Robinson for a 50-yard touchdown. The touchdown tied the game up at 7-7 after contemplating a two-point conversion but were forced to take a PAT after getting a delay of game.

Later on in the second quarter, Crawley found Antonio Jones for a 16-yard strike that put the Tigers up 13-7. Hue Jackson and the Grambling coaching staff once again went for a two-point conversion that was unsuccessful that kept the score 13-7. Crawley’s pass was intercepted by UAPB’s Rico Dozier but it wasn’t returned for a score.

A few plays later, UAPB was forced to take a safety when the ball was snapped too high for the punt return and Jeremy Baker had to kick the ball out of their own endzone to prevent Grambling from getting an easy score. Grambling now led 15-7.

Grambling dominated for the rest of the way, outscoring UAPB 28-7. Crawley finished the game with 198 yards and three touchdowns on 18/28 passing. Crawley also ran in for a touchdown, joining Dedric Talbert and Floyd Chalk who also had a rushing touchdown.

Grambling will have a bye week then they play Southern University in the Bayou Classic.