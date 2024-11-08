ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Ole Miss continues their buy game schedule to start the year with Grambling visiting Oxford for a Friday night matchup. Ole Miss hopes to bounce back after a rough start to last season, losing seven of their final nine games, including the opening game of the SEC Tournament. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Grambling-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Grambling had a successful first game of the season, albeit against inferior competition in Southern-New Orleans. The Tigers had four starters and two bench players reach double digits in scoring, and the 92-42 blowout helped them go 12-deep off the bench. Junior guard Antwan Burnett led the team in scoring, recording 19 points, eight rebounds, and two assists off the bench. He was also a force on the defensive end, registering two blocks and a steal. Burnett's first collegiate season was in 2020-21 with Troy, and he didn't return until last season with Grambling when he averaged ten points per game.

Ole Miss barely covered the spread in their season-opening win over the Long Island University Sharks. The Rebels entered the game as 29.5-point favorites and escaped with the win and cover with a 90-60 result. Jaylen Murray will be the team's sharpshooter this season, as the sub-six foot guard led the team with 24 points on five of eight shooting from three-point land. Murray was a 38.5% three-point shooter last season, so his hot start to the season may not be sustainable.

Here are the Grambling-Ole Miss College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Grambling-Ole Miss Odds

Grambling: +21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2500

Ole Miss: -21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grambling vs. Ole Miss

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Grambling Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss barely covered the spread in its season-opening game against Long Island University. This is a discouraging trend for the Rebels, as last season's non-conference schedule was deceiving. The Rebels started the year on a 13-game winning streak, but some of their early games were too close for comfort against inferior opponents. There was a stretch to start the year against Detroit Mercy, Sam Houston State, and Temple, where Ole Miss won by less than a possession. The Rebels found ways to win, but it wasn't too convincing.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Beard decided to stay and finish what he started after considering joining Arkansas this past offseason. Beard won't get too excited about the early fast start, as the Rebels won 13 consecutive games entering the 2023-24 season before losing nine of 11 in SEC play to end the year. He'll have to figure out his troubles with the SEC, but his success in non-conference games can help us from a betting perspective.

Final Grambling-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

If Ole Miss' game against LIU tells us anything, the Rebels may still have troubles on defense this season. The Sharks scored only 60 points, but that is a large number for a team like them to score against an SEC program. Grambling will be a step up in competition for the Rebels, and they may have some troubles on the defensive end in this game. Ole Miss will be able to score points in this matchup, but Grambling should have plenty of opportunities to put the total over and keep the game close.

Final Grambling-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Over 145.5 (-110) & Grambling +21.5 (-110)