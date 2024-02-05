Reactions to her win are very mixed.

The Grammys are done and over. It was an exciting night for many, especially Taylor Swift. Not only did she get probably the most camera shots of her in the audience, but she also won Album of the Year for Midnights.

So, congrats to Swift! Everyone is happy, right?

Well, not everyone is on board with Travis Kelce's girlfriend taking home this top prize. Reactions are mixed. And yes, she has a ton of support for the win. Also, she has a lot of haters out there who are not too thrilled with what took place.

Plus, several weren't happy with her not acknowledging legendary singer Celine Dion as she handed her the award. Ugh. You can't please everyone.

Social media reactions to Taylor Swift winning Album of the Year

Since everyone has a megaphone, we took to X and found some interesting reactions.

One user didn't seem upset over the win, but the Dion snub was too much to handle. “Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary (goat emoji) was heading her the award. So cringey for my soul.”

Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary 🐐 was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul 🫠 pic.twitter.com/J7LggDVQD8 — eazy e (@estefs) February 5, 2024

Cel expressed excitement that the Cruel Summer singer has won this award four times. The X user wrote, “TAYLOR SWIFT JUST BECAME THE FIRST PERSON IN HISTORY TO WIN ALBUM OF THE YEAR 4 TIMES!!!!”

TAYLOR SWIFT JUST BECAME THE FIRST PERSON IN HISTORY TO WIN ALBUM OF THE YEAR 4 TIMES!!!! pic.twitter.com/JhRB62Q80N — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) February 5, 2024

Jay Z was outspoken about the win, too. Except, instead of on social media, he mentioned it on stage. One X user said, “Jay Z calling out the recording academy for never giving Beyoncé the Album of the Year award.”

Jay Z calling out the the recording academy for never giving Beyoncé the Album of the Year award #Grammys pic.twitter.com/okk4p6XDw5 — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) February 5, 2024

Another user, spicebae, said, “We just need to go ahead and applaud Jay Z for saying what everyone's been thinking about the nominations and Beyoncé never winning album of the year.”

we just need to go ahead and applaud Jay Z for saying what everyone's been thinking about the nominations and Beyoncé never winning album of the year 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PLovaiIBEw — spicebae (@spicebae_) February 5, 2024

Then, others joked about how it's “rigged.” Brian said, “Let me guess…'The Grammys are rigged too in an effort to help Joe Biden win in 2024′? Congrats on Album of the Year. Ignore the Haters.”

Let me guess…. “The Grammys are rigged too in an effort to help Joe Biden win in 2024”? Congrats on ‘Album of the Year’. Ignore the Haters. pic.twitter.com/c0yOIzp3Yq — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 5, 2024

Here's a montage of other reactions…

taylor swift dragging lana del rey to the stage after lana lost the award for album of the year to her was so uncomfortable to watch sorry pic.twitter.com/XPiMXSkCy2 — o (@BumpDrunk) February 5, 2024

#Grammys “And the album of the year award goes to … Taylor Swift” pic.twitter.com/JguAXuGE2O — Chris Cooper (@PirateCoop) February 5, 2024

Taylor Swift winning the album of the year over SZA just proved eminems point! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hygnK5YWEo — ZDragon (@IBZDRAGON) February 5, 2024

Taylor Swift could shoot Donald Trump in the middle of Fifth Avenue and still get album of the year — I Smoked Trump's $83.3M (@BlackKnight10k) February 5, 2024

Congratulations to Taylor Swift for making history after winning her fourth ‘Album Of The Year’ Grammy. pic.twitter.com/55VQrqOwFI — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕪 (@LePapillonBlu2) February 5, 2024

All the various responses are pretty normal at any awards show. We're pretty sure Taylor Swift will move past any haters fairly quickly and get on to more important things like attending the Super Bowl on Sunday.