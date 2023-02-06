The bad blood between Migos’ rappers Quavo and Offset spilled into the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Just moments before Quavo was set to perform his song “Without You” as a tribute to the late Takeoff during the show, emotions between the two boiled over backstage into a physical fight, according to TMZ.

“Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform [the] song as a tribute to Takeoff during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the show, he and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart,” TMZ wrote on Monday.

The Grammy’s had reportedly asked Offset to be involved in the tribute, but Quavo would not allow his fellow rapper to take part. Quavo physically blocked Offset from joining him on stage, leading to the melee, per TMZ. Offset was not the one who started the fight.

Quavo and Takeoff were extremely close at the time of the latter’s murder, while Offset was on the outs with the group. Quavo wrote the song “Without You” specifically for Takeoff, with plans to perform it alone at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Takeoff was shot three times in the torso and head at a bowling alley in Houston, TX in early November. The late rapper had approximately 40 people gathered outside the alley after a private party ended just after midnight.

Houston police chief Troy Finner said that he did not believe Takeoff to be the intended target after the fatal shooting.

It is clear there has been no reconciliation between Quavo and Offset since Takeoff’s tragic death late last year.