New England Patriots boss Robert Kraft has nothing but love and appreciation for Tom Brady, who retired for the second and final time earlier in the week.

As Kraft made his way to the Grammys 2023, he was asked about Brady’s retirement. The New England boss said that he will always consider TB12 as a Patriot and remember him for everything he has done for his franchise. Brady won six of his seven Super Bowls with the Pats, all while leading them to nine appearances on the big stage.

“I love him. He’ll always be a Patriot. I think [of] him for the two great decades and the six championships he helped us get,” Kraft said of Brady, per Fox News.

Robert Kraft had nothing but good words to say about Tom Brady ever since the legendary QB decided to call it a career. In fact, he even said he wants the 45-year-old to sign a one-day contract with New England so he could retire as a Patriot. Brady left the team in 2020 and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won another title.

“I’d do it tomorrow,” Kraft said recently when asked about giving Brady a retirement contract. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot.”

It will certainly be nice to see Brady retire with the Patriots. Though he definitely had a great time with the Buccaneers, Brady just has a special place in New England that can never be replicated.