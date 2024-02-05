A built Katalina is a happy Lyria.

Katalina is among the default unlocked characters playable in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. She is incredibly flexible in terms of builds and can adapt to multiple situations depending on what your team needs. Check out this Katalina guide for Granblue Fantasy Relink to find out which build will suit you best.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Katalina Guide

Katalina is a versatile character, capable of dishing out damage and inflicting debuffs on enemies while also providing healing and defense to her allies. Depending on your playstyle, Katalina can either be a full DPS capable of blasting high amounts of damage, a sub-DPS debuffer that presents opportunities for allies to deal damage, or a reliable tank buffer that provides various defense buffs and healing to allies in times of need.

Katalina’s gimmick revolves around her primal partner Ares. Finishing a combo with your secondary attack fills up Ares’ gauge. Halfway through the gauge, your combo finishers will be enhanced to deal more damage and have a bigger range. After filling the gauge, your next combo finisher will summon Ares to deal more damage. While Ares is summoned, your Skills will deal more hits and damage and the gauge depletes. This is most of Katalina's gameplay loop.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Katalina Build

As mentioned above, Katalina is quite a versatile character, and below are some of the possible builds you can do:

Katalina DPS Build

Weapon – Murgleis or Luminiera Sword Omega

Skills – Azure Sword, Enchanted Lands, Frozen Blade, Winter’s Rain

Sigils – Health, Attack Power, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

This build is meant to allow Katalina to deal damage as much as possible. Build your Ares gauge with combo finishers then after Ares is summoned, immediately use Enchanted Lands or Frozen Blade, capitalizing their increased damage when Ares is summoned. Use Azure Sword after Ares disappears to immediately summon her back to deal more damage and use Enchanted Lands or Frozen Blade if they are not on cooldown. Use Winter’s Rain whenever it is off cooldown to build up the stun gauge and enable a link attack for you and the party.

Katalina Debuffer Build

Weapon – Ephemeron or Flame Rapier

Skills – Azure Sword, Winter’s Rain, Sacred Winds, Heal

Sigils – Health, Injury to Insult, Quick Cooldown, Cascade

This build is meant to allow Katalina to spam her debuffing skills as much as possible. Use Winter’s Rain to build up the enemy’s Stun gauge and perform Link Attacks, then use Sacred Winds to Glaciate the enemy, which immobilizes them as long as you hold the button for Sacred Winds. Build up your Ares Gauge and use Azure Sword to dish out damage while your debuffing skills are on cooldown. Use Heal whenever it is needed to top up your party's health bars.

Katalina Tank Build

Weapon – Rukalsa

Skills – Azure Sword, Light Wall, Emerald Shield, Heal

Sigils – Health, Aegis, Stamina, Improved Guard

This build is focused on allowing Katalina to tank as much damage as possible while providing timely buffs to her allies. Build up your gauge and summon Ares then use Emerald Shield to provide Defense Buffs and Stout Heart to your allies. If the enemy is preparing a big move, use Azure Sword to summon Ares immediately and use Light Wall, which provides Invincibility to the whole team, negating damage. Use Heal whenever it is off cooldown and your allies have low health.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.