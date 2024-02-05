Skill issue.

In Granblue Fantasy Relink, Narmaya is one of the many unlockable characters. This devoted swordswoman is capable of dishing out massive amounts of damage while switching between Dawnfly and Freeflutter stance. She has quite the convoluted mechanic, so check out this Granblue Fantasy Relink guide for Narmaya build, skills, and weapons.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Narmaya Guide

Narmaya is a stance character, capable of switching stances between combos and dealing damage while doing so. Her playstyle is all about continuing combos and perfectly timing secondary attacks to switch between her stances.

Narmaya's playstyle revolves around her 2 stances, Dawnfly and Freeflutter. Dawnfly is about precision while Freeflutter emphasizes combos. When performing a perfectly charged attack in the Dawnfly stance or a perfect combo in the Freeflutter stance and pressing the secondary button precisely, Narmaya gains a Butterfly stack. The more Butterfly stacks she has, the stronger her skills are. Performing precise stance changes in the Freeflutter stance will allow the charged attack in the Dawnfly stance to charge faster, allowing a more fluid combo.

Needless to say, Narmaya has a high skill floor, but this is rewarded by satisfying combos with a large damage output to boot. Mastery of Narmaya is just as important as the build, weapon, and skills you equip, so get some training in!

The Dawnfly and Freeflutter stances will also cause her attacks and skills to behave differently – keep this in mind for when you do rotations.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Narmaya Build

As mentioned above, Narmaya is a straightforward DPS, so here is one of the possible builds for her:

Narmaya Critical Build

Weapon – Flourithium Blade

Skills – Kyokasuigetsu, Crescent Moon, Apex of Nothingness, Dance of Pink Petals

Sigils – Health, Attack Power, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

This build has the single purpose of dealing as much damage through critical attacks whether it be through combos or skills. Use Dance of Pink Petals to get useful attacking buffs whenever it is not on cooldown. Use Kyokasuigetsu to quickly close the distance between you and the enemy. Use Crescent Moon to make distance between you and the enemy while also dishing out some damage. Finally, use Apex of Nothingness when the enemy is doing a slow attack to do a counter while also Slowing the enemy. You will still need to play around the stances, especially when the skills are on cooldown to keep your damage consistent.

That concludes our Granblue Fantasy Relink Narmaya build, skills, and weapon guide! Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.