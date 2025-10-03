Knotted at one game apiece, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox entered the final game of their Wild Card Series looking to advance towards the AL Division Series (ALDS). A big fourth inning gave the Yankees a 4-0 lead over the Red Sox, as the home team's bats began to wake up. After Red Sox rookie starter Connelly Early left the matchup, reliever Justin Slaten came on to face New York captain Aaron Judge. On his first pitch, Slaten hit Judge on the wrist. After the HBP, the Bronx Bombers' slugger gave Slaten a couple of ice-cold glares, as shown by Jomboy Media on X, formerly Twitter.

Aaron Judge takes a couple glances at Red Sox reliever Justin Slaten after this hit by pitch pic.twitter.com/N6VaAd2NYE — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Aaron Judge takes a couple glances at Red Sox reliever Justin Slaten after this hit by pitch,” posted the baseball-focused page Thursday evening.

Slaten rebounded to get out of the inning, then pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning. With the Yankees' half of the sixth upcoming, Judge still has a few batters in front of him. However, the AL MVP front-runner will look to forge a signature moment in the deciding Game 3. Can the Yanks not only add to their current lead, but do so with some help from Judge? If so, the odds of a Red Sox comeback could continue to shrink.

Yankees look to complete Wild Card series victory over Red Sox

Opposing Early was the Yankees' own rookie starter, Cam Schlittler. Making just his 15th major league starter, the right-hander shutdown his favorite childhood team, the Red Sox. The 24-year-old has pitched seven shutout innings so far, striking out eleven Boston batters. The rookie has done his part. New York's offense woke up earlier in the matchup as well.

Can the Bombers wake up once again? Since the fourth inning outburst, the Yankees have notched only a Jazz Chisholm Jr. single. However, in the bottom of the eighth, Judge once again entered the batter's box. For as great as he's been in the regular season, the Yankee captain is still looking for a signature October moment. After flying out, he once again missed out on a shot to do so. If the Bombers hold on to win this pivotal Game 3, will Judge get a shot against Toronto, starting this Saturday? If so, hopefully he'll rise to the occasion, like he has done so many times during the regular season.