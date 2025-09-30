The Madden 26 Week 5 Roster Update arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 5 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 5 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 5 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, September October 2nd. The update itself should arrive just hours before the Rams host the 49ers on TNF this week. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time, but it could also arrive at a later date.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

For the second week in a row, two NFC West teams will face each other on Thursday night to kick things off for Week 5. This time, it'll be the Rams hosting the 49ers, as both teams hope to win their fourth game on the season. Furthermore, a win here definitely helps in their quests to take the lead in the divisional battle.

On Sunday morning, we'll see the Minnesota Vikings play early once again. I kind of feel bad for Minnesota. First, you travel all the way to London to play the Steelers. Then, you have to go to England to play the Browns. Regardless, they'll hope to win at least one overseas game this season.

Week 5 ends with an interesting Chiefs-Jaguars matchup. While the Chiefs have won back-to-back games, they still yet need to go above .500 for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Jacksonville is coming off their third win in four weeks. We'll see if HC Liam Coen can excite fans with a win against a powerful Kansas City squad.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 5, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 5 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

