Mina, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at her attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Mina is a damage-dealing breakdancer who's attack can vary, depending on your rhythm. Without further ado, let's take a look at Mina, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Mina Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

Overall, there are three ways to get Mina in Brawl Stars:

Unlock her for 1900 credits (or 349 gems) Make sure Mina is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking her.

You can also potentially unlock her from a Mythic (1.90%) or Legendary (5.43%) Starr Drop.

Brawl Stars Mina Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Mina's Main Attack, Capoeira Combo, is actually a three-phase attack, depending on how fast you use each move. Here's how it works.

Mina's first attack will always be a long-range sandal throw which deals low damage. However, if she uses her second attack right away (exactly at least 1.35 seconds after her first), she'll throw her tambourine. It has a smaller range, but also wider and much more deadly. Lastly, if she uses her third attack right away, she'll shoot a small wave that has very short range, but deals an insane amount of damage.

This moves work well when you charge towards enemies. Use your first two attacks to lower their health, then, use your Super (which we'll mention in a bit), and finish them off with your final combo attack. It requires precise timing, but can work extremely well.

Mina's Super, Furacao 3000, lets her fire off a whirlwind which damages and pulls enemies towards her. While the whirlwind deals little damage, it helps Mina get close to her enemies, where she can finish them off with her combo.

The stats below represent Mina's stats at launch, which are subject to change:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Capoeira Attack (Sandal) Capoeira Attack (Tambourine) Capoeira Attack (Wave) Super Damage 1 4100 800 1400 2200 1000 2 4510 880 1540 2420 1100 3 4920 960 1680 2640 1200 4 5330 1040 1820 2860 1300 5 5740 1120 1960 3080 1400 6 6150 1200 2100 3300 1500 7 6560 1280 2240 3520 1600 8 6970 1360 2380 3740 1700 9 7380 1440 2520 3960 1800

10 7790 1520 2660 4180 1900 11 8200 1600 2800 4400 2000

Brawl Stars Mina Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Mina has two gadgets at launch:

Windmill – “Creates a wall of wind that temporarily blocks projectiles”

“Creates a wall of wind that temporarily blocks projectiles” Capo-What? – “Mina's next Super recharges instantly if it hits.”

Additionally, Mina has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

Zum Zum Zum – “Mina's combo Attack 3 also heals for 50% of damage done.”

– “Mina's combo Attack 3 also heals for 50% of damage done.” Blown Away – “Mina's Super also roots enemies on the spot.”

Furthermore, Mina can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

Brawl Stars Mina Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

In terms of Gadgets, we personally love Capo-What? Getting that instant recharge on your Super helps Mina and her teammates in lots of ways. With Mina's ability to pull enemies in with her Super, she can close in on them and finish them off. However, it can also be used to pull an enemy away from a teammate. It never hurts to have a Super you can use twice.

For Star Powers, we love Zum Zum Zum. Since Mina may need to get close to use her third combo attack, this will help keep her alive after doing so. Say you take out one enemy, but another one is closing in, that extra health can keep Mina alive and on the battlefield.

For Gears, we recommend using a Damage Gear, considering Mina may lose health during her combo. The extra damage output should help her clear out enemies faster. As for her second gear, a Health, Shield, or Gadget Cooldown all seem useful in either keeping her alive or helping her use her moves faster.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Mina In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Heist

Mina's insane damage output and fast movement speed make her a threat to the enemy safe. At Power Level 11, she can deal almost 9,000 damage with one combo. And with a fast reload speed, she'll have no problem chaining those combos or defending herself from incoming defenders.

Showdown (Solo, Duo, & Trio)

Mina's great damage output makes her fun to use in Showdown. And if you play with teammates, she can work well in various team comps. I like using her with Poco, as he can constantly heal her while she heals herself using the Zum Zum Zum Star Power.

Gem Grab

Mina's Super can pull back gem carriers, and she can take them out quickly with her combo. As a gem carrier, her fast speed should help her get away from most opponents. But in most situations, Mina should really be focused on dealing damage and wiping out enemies.

Brawl Stars Mina Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Mina In?

Hot Zone

If limited to just the Hot Zone, Mina may not be able to make full use of her abilities. The short range moves in her combos won't protect her from long-range enemies if she has to stay in the zone. She could focus on wiping out enemies, but then there'll be one less player working towards the objective.

Brawl Arena

This is more of a personal feeling, but I just don't feel Mina in Brawl Arena. I typically prefer to use someone like Tara who can damage multiple enemies at once. I won't say Mina is terrible, but there are better options for this mode.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Mina Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking her. And we hope you enjoy using Mina!

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Mina Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking her. And we hope you enjoy using Mina!