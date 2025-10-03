Jonathan Kuminga has responded to all the fans doubting his commitment to the Golden State Warriors. The young forward said a lot of the heat comes from people on social media, the ‘keyboard warriors' and not the fans who show up in the stands, the ones he called “the real MVPs.”

“I feel like a lot of the fans get in their feelings so much,” Kuminga said. “And it’s mostly not the ones that actually be at the game. It’s the ones that be at home, on Twitter or TikTok, on social media. The actual ones that come here every other day and support us, they’re like the real MVPs… They know how committed I am to this team.” Kuminga said.

His comments arrive with fresh context: Kuminga ended a three-month restricted-free-agency standoff when he signed a two-year, $48.5 million deal that included a team option. He missed the initial Warriors media day while the negotiations dragged on, a gap that fed chatter about his long-term future. Now that the contract is official, he told reporters he’s focused on one thing: winning.

That combination of contract noise plus social-media chatter explains why Kuminga sounded a bit fed up. Teammates publicly welcomed his return, and the reunion on the practice floor suggested the group wants to move past the offseason drama.

Kuminga represents one of Golden State’s most intriguing young pieces. He offers length, athleticism, and a scoring burst that can change a matchup, but he has to earn consistent minutes in a veteran-led rotation. Fans cagey about his commitment, used the offseason to amplify doubts; Kuminga used the podium to push back and remind people that he's here to stay.

Social-media outrage won’t define the season for Kuminga. With the contract negotiations out of the way, it's time for the team to put in the work. The Warriors get the part they wanted off the ledger; now Kuminga needs to turn words into play. If he does, the noise will quieten. If he doesn’t, well, those same timelines will remind everyone they were right to be “in their feelings.” For now, he’s asking for patience and for the chance to repay the crowd that actually sits in the seats.