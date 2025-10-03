The mission was obvious for the San Francisco 49ers as they visited the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on “Thursday Night Football”: Return to the win column.

The 49ers won their first three assignments before bowing to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-21, in Week 4. They wanted to bounce back against the Rams in convincing fashion.

Quarterback Mac Jones, however, may have understood the assignment differently. As shown in the video reposted by Barstool Sports on X, he arrived at the venue with a striking outfit: A two-tone blazer split in the middle and matching black pants with a red stripe running down the side.

Jones was immediately roasted by fans on social media over his, um, unconvincing fashion.

“Dude looks like he works at the roulette table at the MGM,” said thesonofman03.

“Harley Quinn is gonna struggle tonight versus Rams,” added @miketx95.

@R_Gomez12, meanwhile, compared him to Batman's nemesis, Two Face.

“This is who Robert Pattinson will be facing off with in ‘Batman 2,'” echoed @KelbyWichman.

“He lost a bet. Only explanation,” commented @ScienceDaddio.

“Someone tell him it isn’t Halloween yet,” wrote @AriesBased.

It's safe to presume that the 27-year-old Jones was roasted by his teammates in the locker room as well because of his avant-garde attire.

Fans may forgive the signal-caller for his fashion crime if he leads the 49ers to victory over the Rams. They started strong, taking a 17-7 lead at halftime, with Jones passing for two touchdowns to Jake Tonges and Christian McCaffrey.

As of writing, they are still ahead, 20-14, in the third quarter.