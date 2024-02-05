Big numbers funny

Percival is one of the possible unlockable characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This Lord of Flames is capable of bursting enemies with his massive damage skills and charged attacks. Check out this Granblue Fantasy Relink guide for Percival build, skills, and weapons.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Percival Guide

“Possessing the makings of a king, this young man strives to create a kingdom free of war with other like-minded individuals.”

Percival is a DPS character whose main damage revolves around charging his secondary attack, Schlacht, in between primary attack combos and skills. His playstyle is weaving Schlacht after hitting his combos as well as using damage skills.

Percival’s gimmick is his secondary attack Schlacht, which is chargeable with two charge levels. Schlacht charges faster after completing a primary attack combo or using a damage Skill. Without a combo or a skill, Schlacht charges slowly and makes Percival vulnerable to enemy attacks.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Percival Build

As mentioned above, Percival is a DPS whose damage is dependent on combos and skills, so here is one of the possible builds:

Percival Damage Dealer Build

Weapon – Lord of Flames or Joyeuse

Skills – Flammenmarsch, Zerreissen, Macht, Royal Authority

Sigils – Health, Attack Power, Quick Cooldown, Cascade

This build focuses on lowering the cooldowns of Percival's skills to maximize the number of uses of Schlacht. Use Flammenmarsch to augment yourself and your allies with Attack and Defense Buffs. Use Zerreissen to quickly close the distance between you and the enemy and to put yourself in range of a Schlacht. Use Macht to fill up the stun gauge of the enemy to initiate a Linked Attack for you and your party. Use Royal Authority to blast an AoE of damage around you. Weave in combos between your skill usage to make use of Cascade’s ability to reduce cooldown whenever you attack.

That concludes our Granblue Fantasy Relink Percival build, skills, and weapon guide! The Lord of Flames can deal immense amounts of damage and can be incredibly fun to use, so feel free to experiment with builds to your preference. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.