A beutiful rose has thorns, literally in this case.

Rosetta is one of the playable characters that players start with on the recently released Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Don't let her appearance fool you. She possesses powers that can rival even the strongest of enemies, including Primeval Gods. If you are interested in using her, then you're in luck. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about Rosetta, from her skills to her weapons and build, in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Rosetta Guide

She can wield her thorns to keep foes at bay while planting roses across the battlefield to support her allies with a variety of skills.

Rosetta's gameplay revolves around her ability to plant Roses on the battlefield. These Roses are not just pretty. They are deadly to enemies and helpful to allies. This is thanks to Rosetta's skills, which can turn her Roses into powerful weapons against the enemy, or a source of protection for her allies. Not only that, but Rosetta can also apply various buffs to her allies depending on her combo, which is applied to everyone on the team. This makes her a strong addition to any team that she is in.

Players who want to use Rosetta will have to get used to her slow attack speed, as well as need to regularly plant Roses so that Rosetta can perform at her best at all times.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Rosetta Build

Based on Rosetta's Skills, there are two ways to build her which are both very effective in fights. You can either go all-in on the damage or allow her to serve as a Support for the team.

Pure Damage Rosetta Build

Weapon: Rose Crystal Knife, Sword Breaker, or Love Eternal

Skills: Iron Maiden, Lost Love, Spiral Rose, Sillage

Sigils: Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Attack Power, Stamina, Skilled Assault, Damage Cap, Cascade, Quick Cooldown, Other Damage Sigils

This build focuses on increasing the damage that Rosetta and her Roses deal. Iron Maiden provides Rosetta with Stout Heart, which allows her to keep attacking without enemy attacks breaking her Combo., It also provides Rosetta with the unique Iron Maiden buff, which causes her Roses to attack when she does. Lost Love is good for dealing a burst of damage to enemies, be they alone or in a group. Spiral Rose allows her to deal continuous damage for some time, and Sillage allows Rosetta to dodge enemy attacks.

The gameplay here starts with Rosetta planting Roses near the enemy, and using Sillage to plant an empowered Rose. She can then use Lost Love to deal a huge amount of damage, before going to her Roses and using Spiral Rose. Once that is done, Rosetta can cast Iron Maiden and proceed to attack her enemies. Players should remember to use Rosetta's combos to apply various buffs to herself and the team.

Support Rosetta Build

Weapon: Egoism

Skills: Rose Tycoon, Bouquet, Mesmerize, Rose Barrier

Sigils: Health, Improved Healing, Skilled Assault, Aegis, Cascade, Quick Cooldown, Flex Sigils based on need

This build increases Rosetta's support capabilities, allowing her to keep her team alive in various ways while also dealing some damage to her enemies. Rose Tycoon applies Poison on enemies, which will slowly whittle down their health. Bouquet helps keep the team alive, thanks to its ability to heal her allies and remove all debuffs from them. Mesmerize taunts enemies, which allows her team to deal damage to it, and Rose Barrier helps keep her team alive whenever the enemy decides to do a big attack.

Plant the maximum amount of roses, then use Bouquet to level them all up. Use Mesmerize to attract enemies, then lock on to them and use Rose Tycoon to apply Poison. Use Rose Barrier to mitigate damage, and use Bouquet when you need healing later in the fight.

That's it for our weapons and skills build guide for Rosetta in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.