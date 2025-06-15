The Memphis Grizzlies are currently preparing for what could be a consequential offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Grizzlies surprised many on Sunday by trading franchise cornerstone Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a package centered around Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Much has been made about the current state of the Grizzlies' roster and whether or not they have enough talent to truly compete in the current Western Conference.

Recently, NBA insider Kevin O'Conner of Yahoo Sports took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, to propose an idea for the Grizzlies this summer.

“If I’m the Grizzlies I’d consider blowing it up completely now. Trade Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson to the highest bidders. Tank in 2026 for this loaded draft class,” wrote O'Connor.

O'Connor then clarified what he meant with the controversial statement.

“I’m not saying I would, to be clear. Just that I’d consider it. Depends on returns from other teams. And depends on what the Grizzlies could get to help this existing core. Point is Memphis is in the middle right now. Let’s see what direction they go,” he said.

Are the Grizzlies stuck?

O'Connor mentioned the Grizzlies being stuck in the middle at this point in time, which is a place no NBA team wants to be–not good enough to truly compete for a championship, but not bad enough to bottom out and draft a potentially franchise-altering player in the draft.

Just a couple of years ago, the Grizzlies seemed like one of the brightest up and coming young teams in the NBA, led by electric superstar point guard Ja Morant and a team of other young stars built smartly around him.

However, fast forward to 2025 and it seems that the rest of the Western Conference has not only caught up to but surpassed the Grizzlies' trajectory, and it remains to be seen what the team's front office will choose to xo with summer with that revelation.