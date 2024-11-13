ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arizona State looks to rebound from a loss as they face Grand Canyon. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Grand Canyon-Arizona State prediction and pick.

Grand Canyon comes into the game at 2-0 on the year. They opened up with a solid win over Cal St. Fullerton, winning the game 89-79. Grand Canyon would then host Western Kentucky in the WAC/CUSA challenge. They would come back from an eight-point deficit in the second half, winning the game 74-72. Meanwhile, Arizona State is 2-1 on the year. They opened up with wins over Idaho State and Santa Clara. They would then face Gonzaga on the road. It was tied at the half and would remain close, with Arizona State falling 88-80 to Gonzaga.

This will be the fourth time that these two teams have faced each other. Arizona State has won all three match-ups. They last faced in December of 2021, with Arizona State winning the game 67-62.

Here are the Grand Canyon-Arizona State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Grand Canyon-Arizona State Odds

Grand Canyon: -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -160

Arizona State: +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Grand Canyon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Grand Canyon is ranked 71st in KenPom's rankings this year while sitting 62nd in offensive efficiency and 85th in defensive efficiency. Grand Canyon has not shot well this year, sitting 195th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. They are also 241st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Still, they have been strong on the offensive glass this year, sitting 41st in the nation in opponent rebounds per game this year.

JaKobe Coles has led the way this year. He is scoring 21 points per game this year while dominating the rebounding game. Coles has 12 rebounds per game this year. Further, he has two assists, 1.5 steals, and a block per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Lok Wur. Wur comes into the game scoring 7.5 points per game this year, while adding 4.5 rebounds, an assist, and 2.5 steals per game this year.

Collin Moore has led the way from guard this year. He is scoring 16.5 points per game this year while adding seven rebounds per game while having 2.5 assists per game this year. Ray Harrison has also been solid, with 14.5 points per game, three rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He also has two steals per game. Finally, Makaih Williams is scoring 11 points per game, with 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and two steals per game this year.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State is 67th in the nation in KenPom's efficiency rankings while sitting 99th in offensive efficiency and 44th in defensive efficiency this year. Arizona State has also struggled scoring today, sitting 149th in effective field goal percentage. Still, they have been better on the defensive end this year. Arizona state is 75th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage this year.

BJ Freeman has led the way for Arizona State. He is scoring 13.7 points per game this year while adding four rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Alston Mason and Adam Miller. Mason is scoring 13 points per game while adding 1.3 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game this year. Miller is scoring just nine points per game while adding three rebounds per game and 2.7 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Basheer Jihad is joined by Jayden Quaintance. Jihad is scoring nine points per game this year while leading the team with six rebounds per game. He also has an assist per game this year. Quaintance is scoring just 5.3 points per game this year while adding five rebounds, 1.7 assists, and a steal per game. Further, he has been great on defense on the inside, coming in with four blocks per game this year.

Final Grand Canyon-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Arizona State has the better defense in this game, and that defense kept them in the game with Gonzaga. Still, while neither team is shooting efficiently, Grand Canyon scores much better than Arizona State. One major reason is forcing turnovers. Grand Canyon makes ten steals per game this year, good for 38th in the nation. Meanwhile, Arizona State forces just eight turnovers per game this year, sitting 334th in the nation. The turnover differential should keep this game close. Grand Canyon may not win this game, but they will keep this one close. Take Grand Canyon in this one.

Final Grand Canyon-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Grand Canyon ML (-160)