Monday's College Basketball slate is heating up and we are set for a betting prediction and pick with coverage of the Western Athletic Conference v. Conference USA Challenge. The Grand Canyon University Lopes (6-3) will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2). It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Grand Canyon-Louisiana Tech prediction and pick.

The Grand Canyon Lopes most recently lost to Georgia 73-68, breaking a four-game winning streak. They own key wins over Stanford and Hawai'i and have the third-best overall record in the WAC. They'll look to bounce back as the short road favorites.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are on a two-game winning streak with double-digit victories over Louisiana and Georgia Southern. They own the second-best record heading into CUSA play and will looking to build upon their 3-1 record at home.

Here are the Grand Canyon-Louisiana Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Grand Canyon-Louisiana Tech Odds

Grand Canyon: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -120

Louisiana Tech: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Louisiana Tech

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Grand Canyon Will Cover The Spread/Win

After hosting six games at Global Credit Union Arena where the Antelopes own a significant home-court advantage, they'll be tested on the road for the first time this season against a very fundamental team. Still, Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC in points per game (75.9) and they rank first conference-wide in defense, allowing 64.8 PPG to opponents. They're matching up against another stern defense in this Bulldogs unit, so it should make for a low-scoring game which favors the Antelopes as the road team.

Senior guard Tyon Grant-Foster leads the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks, becoming their all-around catalyst on both ends of the floor. His ability to spark this team with his defensive play is oftentimes coupled with his ability to push the ball up the floor in transition. Ray Harrison will also be looking to heat-up from three as he went 2-4 in their most recent showing.

Why Louisiana Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisiana Tech has mounted impressive wins over Richmond, UMass, and Eastern Kentucky and looking at the rest of their schedule this season, they could be serious contenders within their conference if they're able to maintain this high energy brand of basketball. They also put together a solid performance against No. 16 Memphis managing to shoot 51% from the field and shoot 56.5% from three. Their offense has been known to go on extended scoring runs, so they'll need every bit of effort in building a comfortable lead against this Grand Canyon team.

Final Grand Canyon-Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick

Louisiana Tech is coming into this matchup with a strong advantage at home and neutral sites with a combined record of 7-1 in those games. While they're just 1-1 when listed as the underdogs, they've gone 6-2-1 ATS on the season thus far. While Grand Canyon is playing solid basketball at the moment, the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech may have too much momentum at home to not cover this spread as underdogs. Let's roll with the home team to win this game outright in what could be a late-game thriller.

Final Grand Canyon-Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick: Louisiana Tech ML (+100)