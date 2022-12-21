By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Very few people, if any, will contest the notion that the 1992 Dream Team was the greatest basketball team ever assembled. What is also known is the fact that this star-studded team also suffered an infamous defeat during one of its early practice sessions against a bunch of college kids.

It wasn’t just your ordinary group of young guns, though. The side that was pitted against Team USA included some of the most promising young players in the nation. This included Hall of Famer Grant Hill, who has now spilled the beans on how his young squad defeated Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and the rest of the Dream Team:

“It’s true,” Hill said on a recent episode of the Legends Lounge with Trill Withers podcast. “The first scrimmage we had against them, the very first one, yeah, we beat ’em and it was pretty special. And so, they had all the great ones out there and we came out, Allan Houston got on fire and, Bobby Hurley was really good, and (Chris Webber) was dominant inside.

“It was a special moment that we got a chance to experience as young guys, young players, and future, NBA players, future NBA stars.”

That defeat sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world. The Dream Team was supposed to be an invincible squad that had a mission to bring back the gold medal to the United States. The last thing anyone expected was for this superstar squad to lose to a bunch of up-and-comers.

“I think it woke ’em up,” Hill said. “I think, I think if anything it let them know. If you don’t compete, you don’t play. You can lose to anyone. And so, scrimmage two, scrimmage three, it was a very different outcome in favor of the Dream Team.”

As it turns out, this was the very wake-up call Team USA needed to get their act together, so to speak. They did just that as they ended up completely dominating the 1992 Olympics en route to the coveted gold medal.