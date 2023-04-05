Graveyard Keeper: Last Journey Edition is coming to PS4 and Xbox One this month. Here’s everything you need to know about Graveyard Keeper: Last Journey Edition, including details about its release date, gameplay, and story.

Graveyard Keeper: Last Journey Edition Release Date: April 18, 2023

Graveyard Keeper: Last Journey Edition will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One on April 18, 2023. The game is developed by Lazy Bear Games and published by tinyBuild. This version will include all of the previously-released DLC expansions, including Breaking Dead, Stranger Sins, Game of Crone, and Better Save Soul. The game is currently available on other platforms, including Switch, iOS, Android, PC, Mac, and Linux.

Gameplay

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Graveyard Keeper, players are unexpectedly transported to a mysterious medieval village where they assume the role of a graveyard keeper. The protagonist has no memory of their past life, and their main goal is to find a way to return to their beloved in the modern world. As the story unfolds, players will interact with a vibrant cast of quirky, sometimes raunchy characters, each with their own unique stories and objectives. These encounters will lead to various quests and challenges that players must overcome to progress through the game.

Story

Graveyard Keeper’s story begins with the protagonist experiencing a tragic accident. The result is an unexpected journey to a strange medieval village. Tasked with the role of playing the titular graveyard keeper, the main character must navigate this unfamiliar world on his own. The end result is a return to their beloved in the present day. The village is home to an eccentric ensemble of characters. Each one has their own different desires and secrets. As players delve into the lives of these villagers, they uncover intricate relationships and storylines.

For more news on gaming and the latest releases, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.