Trevor May is now free from ever thinking about his role in the MLB. The Oakland Athletics star formally announced his retirement from professional baseball earlier in the week. But, he did not go down without joining the drama involving John Fisher. In a Twitch stream, he blasted the Athletics owner for refusing to let go of the team and disallowing other passionate stakeholders from getting ahold of it. The closer unveiled his thoughts on the lack of a sale in his latest appearance, via Chris Rose of Jomboy Media.

“Sell the team dude. Sell it, man. Let someone who actually takes pride in the things they own, own something. There are actually people who give a s*** about the game. Let them do it,” Trevor May declared with much concern for his previous team.

He then proceeded to blast Athletics owner John Fisher some more by calling him ‘a greedy f**k'. May even went scorched on Earth by pointing out how ludicrous his skills are with the media despite his billionaire status.

“You shouldn't have any because you haven't earned any of it. Reality is you got handed everything you have, and now you're too soft to sit and stand in front of or take any responsibility for anything you're doing,” May exclaimed with a lot of displeasure with the Athletics owner.

He ended the rant by fully supporting the reverse boycotts that have been happening all MLB season-long, “Yeah, whatever, Oakland is Oakland. You can make all the cases it's not a great city.”

Will any of this finally spark a change in ownership?